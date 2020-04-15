In March, Washington state saw a net loss of 11,100 jobs, raising the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Employment Security Department of Washington State, leisure and hospitality is the largest impacted industry with a loss of 12,300 jobs while other industries like construction, government and retail are seeing an increase of jobs.
|Industry
|Jobs Lost/Gained
|Construction
|2,500
|Professional Services
|1,500
|Government
|600
|Information
|600
|Retail Trade
|600
|Mining and Logging
|-100
|Education and health services
|-100
|Transportation
|-300
|Wholesale Trade
|-500
|Other services
|-700
|Manufacturing
|-1,400
|Financial Actives
|-1,500
|Leisure and Hospitality
|-12,300
In February, Spokane County saw an unemployment rate of 5.6 percent which is an increase of 1.1 percent from February of 2019.
The highest unemployment rate in Washington in February of 2020 is in Ferry County with 13.4 percent.
The statewide average in February is 4.2 percent but the Employment Security Department is estimating that number will rise to 5.1 percent from the month of March but the official numbers from March are not yet available.
According to NBC News, Washington ranks number ten for the highest amount of people who have filed for unemployment since March 14.
Since March 14, 489,585 Washingtonians have filed for unemployment which is 12.4 percent of the workforce.
|State Claims
|Claims
|Percent of State Labor Force
|California
|2,170,108
|11.1
|Pennsylvania
|1,065,846
|16.3
|Michigan
|817,185
|16.5
|New York
|791,840
8.3
|Texas
|745,443
|5.2
|Ohio
|694,779
|11.9
|New Jersey
|535,965
|11.7
|Georgia
|534,135
|10.4
|Illinois
|493,475
|7.7
|Washington
|489,585
|12.4
