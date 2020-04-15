Feb 2020

Courtesy Employment Security Department 

In March, Washington state saw a net loss of 11,100 jobs, raising the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the Employment Security Department of Washington State, leisure and hospitality is the largest impacted industry with a loss of 12,300 jobs while other industries like construction, government and retail are seeing an increase of jobs. 

IndustryJobs Lost/Gained 
 Construction2,500 
 Professional Services1,500 
 Government 600
 Information 600
 Retail Trade 600
 Mining and Logging -100
 Education and health services -100
 Transportation-300 
 Wholesale Trade-500 
 Other services-700 
 Manufacturing-1,400 
 Financial Actives-1,500 
 Leisure and Hospitality -12,300

In February, Spokane County saw an unemployment rate of 5.6 percent which is an increase of 1.1 percent from February of 2019. 

The highest unemployment rate in Washington in February of 2020 is in Ferry County with 13.4 percent.

The statewide average in February is 4.2 percent but the Employment Security Department is estimating that number will rise to 5.1 percent from the month of March but the official numbers from March are not yet available. 

According to NBC News, Washington ranks number ten for the highest amount of people who have filed for unemployment since March 14.

Since March 14, 489,585 Washingtonians have filed for unemployment which is 12.4 percent of the workforce. 

State ClaimsClaims  Percent of State Labor Force
 California 2,170,108 11.1
 Pennsylvania 1,065,84616.3 
 Michigan 817,18516.5 
 New York 791,840

8.3 

Texas  745,4435.2 
Ohio 694,77911.9 
New Jersey 535,96511.7 
Georgia 534,13510.4 
Illinois 493,4757.7 
 Washington 489,58512.4 
   

