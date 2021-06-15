OLYMPIA, Wash. - Just 2.8%, that is the percentage of people who need to initiate Covid-19 vaccinations for the state to reopen early.
According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), 67.2% of the state's population 16-years and older have at least one dose of the vaccine.
The state vaccination dashboard and the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) dashboard are showing different vaccination rates. Data from the CDC shows the state has reached the 70% threshold but DOH said their data is the most accurate information.
The data count between the CDC and DOH differs in a few different ways.
- The state goal and dashboard report for people 16 and up, and the federal government is reporting for people 18 and up.
- DOH also uses population estimates from the Office of Financial Management, while the federal government uses census data.
To reach the 70% mark, roughly 213,220 more Washington residents need to initiate vaccination.
Washington is set to reopen on June 30 if the vaccination rate is not reached beforehand.