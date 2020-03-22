OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources have announced the closure of all state campgrounds to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30. Roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts are also included in the closure.
Starting Monday, March 23, no new campers will be allowed in parks, WDFW or DNR lands. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.
Day use areas and trails remain open. Officials are encouraging people recreating outdoors to continue practicing social distancing.
Campers who have State Park reservations will be notified and offered a full refund.
WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use, but due to theft and increased restroom usage, they recommend visitors bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
DNR’s camping will be closed to dedicated camping areas and dispersed camping or camping outside of designated camp sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.