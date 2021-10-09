SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State coach, Nick Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
A report from USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer says Rolovich has refused to get vaccinated, and mentor June Jones told them Rolovich faces a deadline to get vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 18.
If Rolovich does not meet the requirements by the deadline, and his exemption is not approved, he could lose his job.
Applications for religious exemptions are reviewed on a “blinded” system by a committee so reviewers do not know who is applying for the exemption the report says.
A decision for an exemption can be overridden in some cases if the person’s job puts them in close contact with the public WSU spokesman Phil Weiler told USA Today.
Rolovich has reportedly said that he is not anti-vaccine in general, but has an issue with the COVID-19 vaccines in particular.
According to USA Today, Rolovich is the only head coach in major college football to publicly say he won’t get vaccinated.