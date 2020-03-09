Update, March 9, 4:15 pm:
The Washington Department of Health has updated its list of COVID-19 cases in the state to reflect one death that has been reported in Grant County.
This brings the statewide death toll to 22, with 162 cases confirmed.
Previous Coverage:
The Washington State Department of Health is now reporting the statewide death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 21.
An additional death was also reported in Grant County but did not appear on the Health Department's master list, which would push the death toll to 22.
According to the latest numbers released on Monday, March 9, King County is currently reporting 116 positive cases and 20 deaths related to coronavirus.
An additional death was reported in Snohomish County where 37 cases have been confirmed.
While no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Spokane County, two people remain under observation.
