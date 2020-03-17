While health officials around the country have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Health is recruiting for the immediate use of volunteer health practitioners.
A volunteer health practitioner who is licensed in another state may practice in Washington without obtaining a Washington license if they are in good standing in all states of licensure and are registered in the volunteer health practitioner system, according to a release from the Health Department.
The recruitment comes following an emergency proclamation from Governor Jay Inslee, which included the mandatory closure of many businesses statewide, including bars and restaurants.
Details on how to sign up can be found HERE.
