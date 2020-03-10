The number of confirmed cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Washington.
As of Tuesday, March 10, the Washington State Department of Health is reporting the total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 267, with 24 deaths associated with coronavirus.
Of that total, the majority of cases continue to come from King County, where 190 cases have been confirmed and 22 deaths have been reported.
Fifty four cases have been confirmed in Snohomish County where one death has also been reported.
A single case has been confirmed in Grant County, which also became a fatal case.
So far in the state, 2,175 tests for coronavirus have been conducted and 267 have come back positive.
