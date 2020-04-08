The Washington State Department of Health has updated its statewide total of COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday, April 8, the Department of Health is reporting 9,097 cases with 421 deaths associated with the virus.
While the Department of Health did not have current information available for the total number of people who've been tested for coronavirus within the state, at last count that number was 88,080. That test data was gathered on April 3.
More information can be found on the Department of Health's website HERE.
