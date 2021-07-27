SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reviewing the new masking guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, the CDC reversed their recommendations on masks saying even vaccinated people should wear them indoors.
According to the CDC, the seven day case rate in Spokane County, and the majority of eastern Washington, is "high." The CDC suggests that people in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear masks.
DOH said they will update their mask guidance if needed.