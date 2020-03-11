The Washington State Department of Health has updated the number of cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 366 cases have now been confirmed across 12 Washington counties. Thirty six of those cases have not yet been assigned to a county.
The death toll for coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 29. Of that total, 26 have come from King County, one has come from Grant County and two have come from Snohomish County.
No cases have been confirmed in Spokane County at this time.
Further details can be found on the Department of Health's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.