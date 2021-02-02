Over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington state, according to Governor Jay Inslee.
"These vaccines are an incredible scientific achievement, but we must get them into arms," Gov. Inslee wrote on Facebook.
As of February 2, 70% of the state's current allocations are already distributed.
Washington's national ranking for vaccine dose administration has rapidly increased since the beginning of January.
On January 19, Washington ranked at number 39 among all states. As of February 2, Washington ranks at number 16.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, as of February 2, 15,838 people have been vaccinated at mass vax sites.
- Chelan: 2,844
- Clark: 3,989
- Benton: 4,292
- Spokane: 4,713
DOH also reporting that COVID-19 case counts dropped sharply after the first week of January. Counties that saw the drop include Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish. Spokane, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Kitsap, Skagit, Thurston, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Mason, Stevens.
DOH said the sharp drop was likely due to fewer people seeking care and testing after the holidays.
Case rates are still high across the state but DOH said they are moving in the right direction.