Washington state distributes 70% of vaccine allocation

Over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington state, according to Governor Jay Inslee.
"These vaccines are an incredible scientific achievement, but we must get them into arms," Gov. Inslee wrote on Facebook.
As of February 2, 70% of the state's current allocations are already distributed.
Washington's national ranking for vaccine dose administration has rapidly increased since the beginning of January.
On January 19, Washington ranked at number 39 among all states. As of February 2, Washington ranks at number 16.