As reopening moves forward, so does the effort to vaccinate 7.6 million Washington residents.
On Saturday, a release from the Washington State Department of Health said the four state-led vaccination sites have administered 131,483 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since they opened at the end of January. The DOH said 28,330 doses have been given at the Spokane site, 35,315 at the Ridgefield site, 30,978 at the Wenatchee site and 36,860 at the Kennewick site.
Statewide, Washington residents have received more than 2.6 million doses of the vaccine. Another round of people will be able to get the vaccine as the state's eligibility requirements expand on March 31.
Vaccine appointments at the aforementioned four vaccination sites can be made here.