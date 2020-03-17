Washington state now has a new website for information about the COVID-19 virus.
The Washington State Coronavirus Response Page is the state's new official coronavirus site, maintained by the Joint Information Center.
The website provides coronavirus-related information for employees, families, schools, travelers, businesses, childcare and other state resources. This includes resources for dealing with stress, coronavirus basics, financial resources, information for women who are pregnant or nursing and more.
The latest of positive coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths in the state can still be found on the Washington State Department of Health's website HERE.
