Washington state hospitals are set to receive around 31,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
Thirteen counties are set to start receiving the vaccines.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, in the first shipment, Spokane County will receive 3,900 doses.
In the greater eastern/central Washington area, Yakima and Benton counties will each receive 1,950 doses and Grant, Chelan, Okanogan and Asotin will each receive 975 doses.
According to the Washington State Hospital Association, 20 hospitals will have the vaccine.
Hospitals plan to use the full allotment as quickly as possible. Priority groups within hospitals will include intensive care unit and emergency department caregivers and staff.
Spokane health officials are unsure which local providers will receive the vaccine first but the Spokane Regional Health District said it will most likely be Providence and Multi-Care.
The Department of Health is already holding webinars for frontline workers on what to expect.
"The sooner we will be able to increase the percentage of people in our community that have the vaccine then the sooner we will be able to open up our businesses, relax the stress in our hospitals, and be able to start getting back to a sense of normalcy in our lives," Spokane Regional Health District Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the people in the general public who wants the vaccine need to be patient and not let their guard down when it comes to being socially distant and wearing masks.
"There's a time period between the two doses where you are still susceptible to getting COVID-19 or spreading COVID-19," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the vaccine will eventually become available to the public once higher risk people are vaccinated.
"It will take time," Hawkins said. "It'll be later in the year until everyone who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine."
