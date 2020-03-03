On Tuesday, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 2965 to designate $100-million in the 2020 budget for COVID-19 response.
According to the Washington State Legislature website, the funds would be used at a state and local government level.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee asked the state legislature to designate $100-million when he addressed coronavirus concerns during a press conference.
The bill will now head to the Washington State Senate to be voted on before being approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.