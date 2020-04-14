Cabin fever getting you down? The Washington State Parks Foundation is calling all those who love state parks to join them for the Great Washington Camp-In.
The Washington State Parks Foundation is encouraging people to set up your tent inside or in your backyard for a streaming event on April 17 at 6:30 p.m.
They said they will stream ranger talks, acoustic guitar sing-alongs and special s'mores recipes.
You can find their live stream on YouTube and on their website.
