Washington State Parks live streaming 'Camp-In' event

Courtesy Washington State Parks Foundation

Cabin fever getting you down? The Washington State Parks Foundation is calling all those who love state parks to join them for the Great Washington Camp-In. 

The Washington State Parks Foundation is encouraging people to set up your tent inside or in your backyard for a streaming event on April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

They said they will stream ranger talks, acoustic guitar sing-alongs and special s'mores recipes. 

You can find their live stream on YouTube and on their website

