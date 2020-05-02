OLYMPIA - As Washington prepares to enter the first phase of reopening, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced which state parks will be opening on Tuesday, May 5.
The full list, which is comprised of more than 100 parks and properties, is posted on the agency's website HERE and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.
Included on the list are Riverside State Park and Mount Spokane State Park.
The opening of some areas will be delayed beyond May 5, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge. State Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening those areas. No specific timeline has been given for when the remaining parks may reopen.
State Parks will also be taking steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time and minimize crowds.
State Parks is asking that visitors:
- Stay close to home
- Check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out
- Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies
- Follow State Parks' guidelines for responsible recreation
State Parks is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use.
