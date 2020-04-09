OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Parks has postponed two of its scheduled free days in April due to coronavirus-related park closures.
State Parks will designate two days later in the year to make up for the missed free days in April.
Upcoming free days included April 11 (Spring Day) and April 22 (Earth Day), originally the fourth and fifth of the 12 State Parks free days in 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee's extended stay-at-home order led to state parks remaining closed through May 4.
During the State Parks free days, visitors aren't required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to parks.
State Parks free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The free days only apply to state parks, as the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
In addition to the new dates to be announced, the other remaining 2020 State Parks free days include:
- Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day
- Sunday, June 7 — Free Fishing Day
- Saturday, June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn free day
