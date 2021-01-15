Olympia- The Washington State Health Department announced all of Washington will remain in Phase one of the Roadmap to Recovery plan.
The state will stay in phase one until at least January 25.
To move to Phase 2, each region must meet four metrics.
A decreasing trend of 10% or more in the two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100k population. A decreasing trend of 10% or more in a two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Less than 90% Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy. COVID-19 test positivity of less than 10%.
