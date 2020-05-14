PULLMAN, Wash. - Universities across the Inland Northwest are developing plans to bring students back to campus and hold in-person classes this fall after they were forced to transition to online learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The President of Washington State University, Dr. Kirk Schulz, spoke with KHQ on Thursday and said the university is planning to hold in-person classes and cheer on the Cougar Football team for the 2020-2021 school year.
"Our goal is to have an in-person instructional experience at all of our campuses in the fall. I know some places that hemmed and hawed, people saw the Cal State system elected to go online for the fall," Dr. Schulz said. "We felt that the educational experience that's apart of being a coug is something that we really wanted to preserve as much as possible."
However, the decision to restart in-person learning on campus is ever-evolving and would require the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Inland Northwest remain flat or continue to fall. Dr. Schulz said that special consideration would be taken to make sure that staff members feel safe returning to work.
"As we reopen our economy, a lot of workers are concerns, (they) need the livelihood, (they) need the paycheck, but (they) don't want to put (themselves) in harms way by going back to work," Dr. Schulz said. "There's got to be confidence in leadership and transparency in what we're trying to do so that those individuals feel that they can come back and it's safe, and if they don't feel comfortable coming back, that they're not going to somehow be penalized for not being back immediately in the work place."
One of the biggest joys of being a coug is rooting for the WSU Football team during the fall. The novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in large group gatherings, including sports games. Dr. Schulz said the Washington State University is working to make sure the aspect of coug life continues this coming school year.
"I'm like everybody else, eager to see sports back on TV, college sports, things like that. I just think there's a lot of people out there that are really working hard to figure out how to do that," Dr. Schulz said. "The number one thing... is we got to make sure our players and our coaching staff are safe and that we don't put them in a difficult environment. Assuming we can get that worked out, and I'm assuming that we can, I think we could see football this fall."
Other universities across our region have also released their plans to resume in-person learning on campus for the fall, except Eastern Washington University. EWU plans to continue virtual instruction through the 2020 fall quarter, but will allow in-person instruction for some classes.
