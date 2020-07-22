OLYMPIA - Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has weighed in on fall reopenings for schools across the state.
In a Facebook video on July 22, 2020, Reykdal started off by examining the COVID-19 data and its impacts on Washington. He noted that when teams began to meet to discuss reopening plans, metrics for the virus were much lower. However, it was known that cases were expected to rise, just like with any virus.
Data is continuing to predict that cases will continue to rise, however that remains a prediction at this point. Hospitalizations have also been on the rise lately, but the number of coronavirus-related deaths have continued to level off.
Given the data, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) looked at five essential criteria:
- Daily screening of students and staff including temperature checks
- Cleaning regimen consistent with CDC guidelines
- Hand hygiene procedures in every school
- Mandatory face coverings for all students and staff
- Six feet of physical distancing
Reykdal said other countries that have begun to reopen schools have also followed similar metrics and found success. Districts around Washington are continuing to talk to their communities and survey parents and staff.
With cases and hospitalization on the rise, there is still anxiety, however. Reykdal is encouraging people to be gracious with their local districts but also reach out and find out to learn more about their plans to keep everyone safe during the coming school year.
However, unlike last spring when the school system was shut down very abruptly, Reykdal said there is now a planning framework in place to help keep with safety and engagement.
"It's a very different world now. Unfortunately, this disease is with us for a while, more people will get it, the goal is to reduce hospitalizations and loss of life and if that means keeping schools remote to start the year, please offer patience to your districts..." Reykdal said.
