OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington is entering into a transitionary phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and is moving towards lifting certain restrictions, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a media briefing Wednesday.
While there were no dates given as to when the state could be dropping its mask mandate, elective surgeries will be available by next Thursday, Feb. 17. The statewide masking requirement for outdoor groups of 500 or more is set to be lifted the next day.
Inslee said he will not make the decision to drop the mask mandate based on what other states are doing. He said Washington will make decisions based on public health data. Data that is for now looking hopeful.
"We believe this (Omicron) wave has gone up like a rocket and is going to come down like a rock," Inslee said.