Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s office has confirmed that he plans to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and up on May 1.
In the meantime, the next vaccine tier will begin in Washington on March 31. That will be for anyone with two or more diseases, anyone over 60, and anyone who lives or works around a lot of people—including restaurant employees and correctional facilities.
The state said that will open eligibility for 5 million Washingtonians, but that still leaves 1.2 million Washingtonians awaiting vaccine eligibility. That wait will end on May 1.
The Department of Health encourages everyone currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so now. The DOH said priority won’t be given when eligibility opens to everyone on May 1.