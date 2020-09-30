In the next five to ten days, the Washington State Department of Health will distribute new rapid COVID-19 tests.
According to DOH, the new tests can give results in 15 minutes.
Washington state will receive 149,000 rapid tests from the federal government. By the end of the year, Washington state will have a total of 2.3 million rapid tests.
This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state.
According to the company that produces of the rapid text, Abbott, the BinaxNOW tests have not been approved by the FDA but the the use has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization.
The rapid tests look for antigens in patients.
According to the CDC, an antigen is a protein that make up a virus. Antigens are in a person's system when they have an active infection.
