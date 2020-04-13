Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that the Department of Corrections will be implementing early release of vulnerable populations and nonviolent individuals to protect the health of incarcerated individuals.
BREAKING: Gov. Inslee announces WA prisons will be releasing “nonviolent individuals” within weeks and will be “reducing the population by up to 950 people.” Potentially-released inmates include those incarcerated for drug-and-alcohol & nonviolent offenses.— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) April 13, 2020
According to Inslee, the early release of nonviolent individuals would be for those due to be released within the coming weeks and months.
"This will help allow for increased physical distancing throughout the Department of Corrections' system, reducing the population by up to 950 people to continue to reduce the risks to incarcerated individuals while balancing public safety concerns," Inslee said.
The DOC has been developing and implementing responses to the pandemic in order to mitigate risks to its incarcerated population.
“Today, the Washington Department of Corrections takes its next steps in mitigating risk to the incarcerated population sentenced to our custody,” Sec. Stephen Sinclair said. “Since the beginning of COVID-19 in our state, the department has worked aggressively to develop and implement protocols and directives to combat the pandemic. The next necessary steps will strategically provide for more physical distancing within the state’s correctional facilities.”
Sinclair will be granting emergency furloughs to those incarcerated individuals in minimum custody settings, who meet the criteria as established through careful legal advisement and statutory reviews.
The Washington Supreme Court recently issued an order directing Inslee and the DOC to detail the steps being taken to protect inmates from COVID-19.
The DOC will immediately begin implementing the strategies, with the plan focusing on individuals incarcerated for nonviolent and drug-or-alcohol-related offenses as well as people held on lower-level supervision violations.
Some inmates will be released through commutation while others will be released into a modified graduated reentry program.
