SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Trust Bank has sent out a letter warning its customers about surging numbers of identity theft reports involving unemployment claims.
According to the letter, there were 32 fraudulent claims filed in Spokane County alone on Tuesday, May 19.
"According to the [Employment Security Department], the 'imposter theft' is being executed by sophisticated criminals using stolen social security numbers and other personal data to access the state's unemployment insurance system," the letter read in part.
Scammers also seem to be targeting professionals in middle management roles with longevity at their companies.
Washington Trust Bank offered these resources for those who've been victimized by unemployment fraud:
- In Spokane County, you can call Crime Check at (509)458-2233 to report the fraud
- Residents of Washington state can file a fraudulent claim report HERE
- Residents of Idaho can file a fraudulent claim HERE
- Residents of Oregon can report a fraudulent claim HERE
- For additional steps to help protect you identity, click HERE
Washington Trust Bank recommended consistently monitoring financial accounts and credit reports to remain vigilant in protecting identity.
