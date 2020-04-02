OLYMPIA, Wash. - New unemployment claims continue to rise at record levels, with Spokane County seeing a 38-percent increase and Washington state as a whole increasing 41% over the past week.
The Washington Employee Security Department says claims filed increased from 8,766 to 12,102 in Spokane County for the week of March 22-28, one of the three highest percentage increases in the state.
The ESD says claims again surged to a record 181,975 for the previous week. This represents a 3,513% increase year over year and by comparison, this amount is seven times the peak week during the 2008-09 recession, according to the ESD.
“These numbers suggest two contrasting points 1) that more and more businesses and individuals are abiding by the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order – which is critical for the health of our fellow Washingtonians, and 2) this virus is having a profoundly negative impact on our economic health, and that Washington businesses and workers are hurting like never before,” said Employment Security Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “We are humbled here at ESD to help mitigate that economic impact by providing workers and businesses with some amount of relief, especially since we all play a key role in battling this virus. Thus far, we have put more than $67M into people’s pockets and into the Washington state economy since the start of the COVID crisis – between March 15 and March 28. This weekly amount will only grow as we expect weekly new claims to rise even further."
Industries seeing high percentages of claims for the week of March 22-28 included:
- Construction: 28,021 initial claims, up 438%
- Wholesale trade: 5,207 initial claims, up 166%
- Manufacturing: 13,967 initial claims, up 165%
- Retail trade: 22,002 initial claims, up 153%
- Mining, quarrying, oil & gas extraction: 178 initial claims, up 642%
The ESD says it has been overwhelmed with the surge in claims, saying their call volumes increased by 1000%. In dealing with the unprecedented demand, ESD has made some changes systematically while reminding applicants they can receive retroactive payments.
“While many have been able to file new and continued claims, we know this deluge of demand has made it challenging for many more to do so," LeVine said. "To help people access benefits, we recently improved our ESD website, esd.wa.gov, to assist individuals applying for unemployment benefits online. We also increased our capacity to help more people over the phone by adding hundreds of additional staff to our Unemployment Insurance team and by expanding our call center hours to include Saturdays. We’re using Sundays to return calls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.