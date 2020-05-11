Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other members of the Western States Pact involving Oregon, California, Colorado and Nevada are requesting $1 trillion in support from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Western States Pact leaders cite the continuing financial issues leading to lost wages, business failures, unemployment, and other unplanned COVID-driven costs while facing deep cuts to programs.
Without federal support, states will be forced to make impossible decisions.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 11, 2020
Today, WA, OR, CA, NV, CO and our leg. leaders joined together to ask the federal government for $1 trillion to support our people and recover more quickly from this crisis: https://t.co/pry93aEzt9 pic.twitter.com/20j1YYmupq
"Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders," the letter reads in part. "And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block."
The Western Pact leaders are requesting $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments, saying though that amount will still not replace the decline in forecasted revenue, it can make a meaningful difference in making up for COVID-19 revenue losses.
"Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states," the letter continues to read. "The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us – across every level of government and across party."
