Washington state's first COVID vaccine lottery drawing is happening Tuesday. One lucky, vaccinated Washingtonian is going to be $250,000 richer.
Washington's Lottery will contact the winner of the initial drawing on Wednesday.
Any Washington resident who has had their shot is entered to win. The winner will be chosen randomly from the Department of Health's immunization database.
If you are chosen, you can except a call from the DOH. Winners must get in contact with the DOH within 72 hours of their call to claim the prize.