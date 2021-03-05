Washington's Office of Public Instruction saying its plan to vaccinate all educators by the end of the month is now officially underway.
Governor Jay Inslee recently announced that teachers and childcare workers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, educators and all staff at public and private schools can sign up to receive a vaccine from Kaiser Permanente through the "Get Ready" program.
OPSI partnered with them to ensure teachers can have an efficient way to access the vaccine.
Kaiser said that whether you are a member or not they're offering the vaccine from them for no charge.
An important note: Kaiser spokesman said district and school employees are not required to get vaccines through them, it's just one option.
While there are three vaccines on the market -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, Kaiser said you won't get to choose which one to get.
They said the choice is made for you based on what's available.
Kasier said they have 20 locations for COVID-19 vaccines scattered throughout the state.
For members, visit kp.org/wa
, and sign into your account, then click on COVID-19 vaccine to get an appointment.