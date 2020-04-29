OLYMPIA - Wednesday, April 29, marked the 100th day since Washington saw its first case of COVID-19.
Governor Jay Inslee marked the day by announcing that the state's stay-home order will be extended past its current end date of May 4. In addition, Inslee announced that restrictions on non-urgent surgeries will be eased.
Inslee said that he will give more details about the order's extension, as well as the additional phases necessary to reopen Washington's economy, in another press conference on Friday, May 1.
Inslee continued to urge that the state should not reopen too quickly, otherwise it runs the risk of having to go through the entire process again if the virus sees a resurgence.
