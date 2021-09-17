Right now the FDA is meeting to discuss the possibility of booster dose vaccines.
I’m watching the FDAs meeting on boosters. Follow this thread for notes. *This meeting will be several hours long. pic.twitter.com/0wG6Gcsfs8— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) September 17, 2021
Data currently being presented shows that we are averaging 100,000 cases a day of COVID-19 with an average of 1300 deaths a day.
The doctor is pointing out the Delta variant is the dominant strand. So far, all presented data shows hospitalization and death are dramatically reduced in all age groups depending on vaccination status.
This web copy will be updated as the meeting progresses. You can watch the meeting by following this link.