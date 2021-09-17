Prescryptive is making available COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and inventory management services for CPESN Florida.

 By Prescryptive Health, CPESN Florida

Right now the FDA is meeting to discuss the possibility of booster dose vaccines.

Data currently being presented shows that we are averaging 100,000 cases a day of COVID-19 with an average of 1300 deaths a day.

The doctor is pointing out the Delta variant is the dominant strand. So far, all presented data shows hospitalization and death are dramatically reduced in all age groups depending on vaccination status.

This web copy will be updated as the meeting progresses. You can watch the meeting by following this link.

