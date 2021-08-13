Grant County, WA – The Grant County Health District is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak in multiple counties in Washington associated with the Watershed Music Festival.
Cases have been identified among Washington State residents of King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln, and Stevens counties. There has also been a case tied to a resident of Oregon State.
“As of today, we are aware of over 160 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington state in people who attended the event. We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days,” said Laina Mitchell, Communicable Disease Coordinator for Grant County Health District.
“The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.”
Grant County Health District is working with local, state, and tribal public health partners to identify other cases in people who may have attended the music festival. Public Health officials are urging the public to self-quarantine and seek testing if you attended the music festival.
COVID-19 spread occurs more commonly between individuals who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets that come from the mouth or nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, or speaks. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, nose, or mouth.
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) recommends testing anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
DOH also recommends testing for people with likely exposures, such as close contacts of cases, or those exposed in outbreak situations.
On average, symptoms of the virus develop five to six days post exposure, but the incubation period can be as long as 14 days. Some individuals never develop noticeable or debilitating symptoms — which is why it is recommended to self-quarantine and self-monitor for a full two weeks after any likely exposure.
Grant County Health District continues to encourage vaccinations as the most reliable method of suppressing and eventually controlling COVID-19 in our communities. Masking and social distancing as much as possible during this time of surging cases and hospitalizations is still recommended to help reduce further spread.