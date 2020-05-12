OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the deadline to Thursday, May 21, for hunters to submit special hunt applications for deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey 2020 seasons in Washington state.
“The original deadline was May 18,” said Eric Gardner, WDFW Wildlife Program director. “Unfortunately, the printed pamphlets shipment to our dealers have been behind schedule due to COVID-19 complications, so we want to give hunters a few more days to review and submit applications.”
WDFW will conduct random drawings to select permit winners in June, and hunters who receive special permits qualify to hunt beyond the times and places authorized by a general hunting license.
Instructions for applying are available in pamphlets and videos (individuals, groups).
WDFW doesn't anticipate COVID-19 related impacts to these future big game hunting seasons, but says hunters would be entitled to a refund or point restoration if any seasons are canceled.
To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must buy an application and hunting license, and submit the application with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose, and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they submit.
Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents, and $3.80 for youth under 16. Resident applications for mountain goats, bighorn sheep ram, moose, and "quality" categories for deer and elk cost $13.70.
The results of the special hunt permit drawing will be posted online by WDFW by the end of June. Winners will be notified by WDFW by mail or email in mid-July.
