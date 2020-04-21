SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has a message for small businesses that are suffering under restrictions due to COVID-19. In an interview with KHQ she said, "I would just ask them please be patient."
For the last several days the Mayor, along with other leaders around Spokane County, have been working on a plan to allow business to re-open and people to get back to work. She cautions it will be a long slow road.
"It will be in waves. It won't be all at once. It won't be like we flipped a switch.", said said. "This is something that happens very slowly, methodically, orderly. "
Woodward said the plan needs to be "regional, universal and agreed upon" across the county. Leaders also need the flexibility to hit the pause button in case there is spike in cases.
When asked about the increasing number of protests against the Governor's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order she said she understands why people are protesting.
"People are restless. they are somewhat frustrated, If you lost your job you've gone 3 pay periods without a paycheck. People are struggling." the Mayor said.
At the same time, Woodward was optimistic about what the future holds. "The conversation is ongoing and we're going to get our community back to work."
