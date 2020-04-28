SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1918, an influenza pandemic ravaged the globe, killing around 50 million people worldwide. You might know it as the Spanish Flu.
The first wave came in the Spring, but the second wave that came in the fall was far more deadly.
When we look at today's COVID-19 pandemic, the Spokane Regional Health District said a second wave is a very real concern.
"Given the very, very low number of individuals who we know, have tested positive, who we know, have confirmed that there was a strong likelihood that it may take a little bit of a break during the summer, and come back with a vengeance in the fall," Dr. Bob Lutz said.
As we start to talk about re-opening the state, Lutz is very concerned that if we do it too quickly, we could see a second wave even sooner than the fall.
"Opening things up doesn't mean opening up the floodgates. It means opening it up very, very slowly. It's a trickle. It's a trickle. And then we see what happens and so we are constantly monitoring the data will constantly be looking at it. Increased case counts, whether hospitalizations go up. But I just really encourage people to still be cautious, still maintain those physical distance and guidelines we recommend," he said.
Lutz continues to emphasize that there is still so much we don't know about COVID-19. It's not behaving like doctors would expect and people are dying of complications doctors didn't see coming.
"So people go into heart failure and blood clots, blood clots, and young people, you know, why is that? This is not acting like a typical respiratory virus," Dr. Lutz said.
Until we can get a vaccine, which we're likely months away from, Lutz said social distancing and liberal testing is really all we have.
"Truly the way to get in front of this pending a vaccine is that you identify individuals, you've isolate, you quarantine them and prevent the infection from spreading," he said.
Lutz recognizes that self isolating can be very difficult, but he emphasizes how important that practice can be if you've tested positive.
"It's going to take a huge, huge supporting effort on the part of the community to understand why we're doing this and acknowledge that by doing this, we're really trying to save lives and really prevent people from getting sick," Lutz said.
