In a majority vote Tuesday night, the Post Falls city council approved a resolution to require masks on city property and to strongly encourage them everywhere else.

 
Council members discussed the resolution for about 10 minutes before taking a vote, which passed 5-1.
 
The lone “nay” came from council member Joe Malloy, who discussed a policy that was already in place on city property that requires masks be worn. Malloy wondered what difference the resolution would make, if any, and was told the vote was essentially a council “stamp of approval” on the masking policy.
 
Council members moved on to other city items, but then Malloy revisited the vote at the end of the meeting. He said he approved of masks and that they could be effective, but then said one of the reasons he voted no was so it wouldn’t be more difficult to undue the masking policy should that become necessary.
 
But he went on: “we’re coming to Thanksgiving, we’re coming to the end of this dumpster fire year... I just want to remind everybody that as controversial and divisive as these issues are, please, be kind to each other. Let’s take next week to remember all the things we’re still thankful fora for get into the spirit of giving and kindness.” The meeting ended with a chorus of “amens.”
 

