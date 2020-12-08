INCHELIUM, Wash. - The Colville Tribes is imposing a curfew in the Inchelium District after COVID-19 cases have continued to increase. The 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew went into effect on Monday and will remain until further notice.
During the curfew hours, all residents on the Reservation must remain indoors. Travel is only allowed if it is essential, such as work or seeking medical attention. The region currently has 60 active COVID-19 cases with 47 of them being in Inchelium. Forty-two people are in quarantine due to exposure with 36 of those people being in Inchelium.
Joel Boyd, Vice Chairman of the Colville Tribes said it’s all about keeping families safe.
“I think the community needed something ASAP,” he said of the curfew. “That's where we're at for the moment. It's looking promising, and we're hopeful it'll help some of the numbers.”
Boyd said they are simply too high and trending in the wrong direction.
“Cases went up so rapidly,” he said. “[COVID-19] is impacting a huge percentage of the population. It only took a few people to contract it for it to really spread.”
Health officials are hopeful that this move, along with social distancing and face masks, will slow it.
“We're not doing it to come down on anybody at all, just trying to protect everybody else in the community who hasn't contracted it … especially our more vulnerable ones,” Boyd said.
It’s unknown how the curfew will be enforced but extra law enforcement patrols are planned for the area.
Boyd wanted to stress that they do have an Emergency Operation Center team that was put together early on when the pandemic began. They are working to help anyone impacted by COVID with things like food, diapers or cleaning supplies.
“Our medical team and frontline responders have been doing an amazing job,” he said.
