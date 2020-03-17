There are several posts circulating around social media comparing today's COVID-19 response to that of other pandemics. Many of them allege that H1N1, also referred to as Swine Flu, was much worse than COVID-19 and that politics or the media are impacting the world's response to today's virus. 
 
Dr. Bob Lutz, with the Spokane Regional Health District, pointed out a major difference between the two pandemics. 
 
"What they're guesstimating right now is that the mortality rate is between two, three, maybe up to four percent, that's for COVID-19. For the H1N1 or swine flu of 2009, it was less than one percent," Dr. Lutz said. 
 
Dr. Lutz went on to clarify that initial numbers put COVID-19's death rate at least 100 times higher than that of H1N1, though these are preliminary statistics and they will likely change as time goes on. 
 
He also stated that COVID-19 is spreading exponentially. On average, initial data shows that for every one person who gets it, another two people are infected. This means that COVID-19 is spreading at a higher rate than most forms of influenza as well. 
 
The other concern associated with COVID-19 is that you can spread it without showing any symptoms. Dr. Lutz pointed out that in countries that have the resources to test their population liberally, a portion of those testing positive either had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, though they could still spread the virus to others. 
 
The incubation period is also anywhere from 2 to 14 days, though on average, it's about 5 to 6 days. This means that you can spread COVID-19 for days before you show symptoms, assuming you end up showing them at all. 
 
"It really is serious, and I can't help but emphasize that. We wouldn't be taking the measures that we are, some people think extreme measures, that we are, if we weren't concerned about the nature of this pandemic," Dr. Lutz said. 
 
He also believes that the intense global response to COVID-19 could also be because of what we learned from past pandemics, like H1N1. 
 
As many on social media continue to politicize this virus, Dr. Lutz wants to clarify that this is not a partisan issue. 
 
"It's easy to point fingers or blame, the reality is, right now we just all have to work together to address, irrespective of your party affiliations, your partisanship," he said. 
 
His biggest message though, is for people who think state and government officials are taking the COVID-19 response too far.
 
"We're not overreacting. It's very simple, we're not overreacting. This is real, people need to acknowledge that this is a real issue." Dr. Lutz said. "We wouldn't be taking these measures if we didn't think it was realistic and really concerning. So, take heed. I mean, it's really something that you need to be aware of and everybody needs to be aware of."

Tags