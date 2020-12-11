Health care providers are responding after the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living said in a statement that they welcome the decision from the FDA.
In a statement, from Mark Parkinson president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL he writes:
“On behalf of the long term industry, we welcome the decision by the FDA to approve emergency use authorization to expedite the distribution of a COVID vaccine.”
“The delivery of a safe and effective vaccine can’t come soon enough. More than 100,000 in long term care have died from this virus in the U.S. and our nursing homes are now experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases since last spring with more than 2,000 residents succumbing to this virus each week.”
“Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus combined with the significant increase of community spread across the U.S., time is of the essence and these vaccines will literally be a lifesaver for thousands of residents, and expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones.”
“A one-month delay in distributing the vaccine to all long term care residents and caregivers, could result in more than 20,000 of our residents losing their life when a vaccine could protect them. We’re in a life or death race against the clock.”
“It is vital that governors and state health agencies are ready to distribute the vaccine to our long term care residents and staff as soon as possible to save as many lives as possible.”
