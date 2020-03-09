Web developer creates site to generate hand washing graphics based on your favorite song

The Centers for Disease Control said one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands for 20 seconds, and a software developer has created a fun way to help people reach the recommended time.
Twitter users @neoncloth created a website that allows people to generate a hand washing info-graphic with their favorite song by entering a song title and artist.
The site will place the lyrics from the chosen song under images showing the hand washing step you should be doing at the time of the lyric.
