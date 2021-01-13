coronavirus

Wednesday marks exactly one year since the first COVID-19 case was found outside of China. 

On January 13, 2020, the case was discovered in Thailand. 

According to the World Health Organization, the positive case a person who traveled from Wuhan, China. 

The first case of COVID-19 was discovered in China on December 31. Since then, over 92 million cases have been diagnosed. Over 1.9 million people have died. 

