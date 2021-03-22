WENATCHEE, Wash. - The state-led mass vaccination site in Wenatchee is hiring for traffic flow attendants.
The site is located at the Town Toyota Center and is in partnership with the Chelan Douglas Health District, Confluence Health, Lifeline and the Washington State Department of Health.
According to a release from the vax site, it is a part-time job, Monday through Friday and pays $15 an hour.
The job description includes:
- Includes breakfast and lunch daily.
- Assist with traffic flow at the drive-through site as needed.
- Direct guests through various stations in the process.
- Communicate with guests courteously and professionally.
- Other duties as assigned.
- Work will be performed outdoors in the Town Toyota Center Parking Lot.
- Employees may be subject to bad weather.
- Must be able to perform various physical tasks.
- Must be able to stand on your feet for extended periods.
- Must be able to lift 20 pounds.
Visit towntoyotacenter.com to apply.