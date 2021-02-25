Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Palouse, Foothills of the Blue Mountains, West Plains, Columbia Basin, Wenatchee Area and Waterville Plateau. * WHEN...Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * Additional Details: Winds will generally be from the west and southwest Thursday. Winds will weaken some Thursday night. A second push of winds will come from the west and northwest. These winds will mainly impact the East Slopes of the Cascades to the Tri-Cities and across to the Palouse and Blue Mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible on the Waterville Plateau and Vantage Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&