WENATCHEE, Wash - The school band in the Wenatchee School district wasn't going to let a pandemic stop them from playing.
They came up with a solution that has allowed band members to practice together since January.
Each band member practices inside a pop-up pod. Its basically a cloth and plastic enclosure with just a enough room for the musician and their instrument.
The pods were tested to ensure that small particles did not escape during use. The use of music pods was approved by the local health district in December. Students are in the pods for less than 30 minutes during their 35 minute music periods.
Media around the world has taken notice. You can watch an interview with the band director and the BBC here.