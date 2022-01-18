WENATCHEE, Wash. - An east Wenatchee Walgreens pharmacist was fired this week after an investigation found he was issuing fraudulent vaccination cards.
Two first responders in the area alerted Chelan County Health District officials to the pharmacist's actions.
County officials contacted the Walgreens, prompting an internal investigation at the drugstore.
Walgreens told KHQ in a statement that they cooperated with state authorities and through their investigation found cause to fire the employee.