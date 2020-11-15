SPOKANE, Wash. - In an official email forwarded to KHQ from a member of the gym CycleBar South Hill, the general manager says that her business will remain open, despite the new restrictions calling for all gyms to temporarily close in Washington.
"We're not changing anything. Our doors will remain open," says CycleBar's general manager in the email.
The email also claimed that "fitness studios and gyms have proven time and time again that they are not community spreader locations." The email included a link to Washington Fitness Alliance's Facebook page where President Blair McHaney called for the Washington government to "immediately reconsider the restrictions on fitness centers and gyms."
McHaney argued in favor of gyms and fitness centers remaining open due, in part, to the mental health benefits they provide for the community. CycleBar's general manager argued the point of mental health as well, saying "the risks to our mental health far exceed the risk of COVID in a generally healthy population. Put in social distancing and masking up, and it's a risk I'm, as well as many of you, are willing to take."
The email also said that if customers do not feel comfortable attending their fitness sessions that they should not feel obligated to do so, saying "we'll never hold that against you."
KHQ reached out to CycleBar's general manager for comment on the email. She responded saying "no comment."
