SPOKANE, Wash. - With the Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade officially cancelled, this year's Royal Court has had another important piece of their senior year of high schools ripped away from them.
While it's obviously not the year they had hoped for, each young woman is staying positive through it all. They're finding strength in going through this as a team.
'We're seven princesses standing together I think that really says a lot about this year's court," Ferris Princess Hannah said.
"We decided to take that tragedy of not having our parade this year and turn it into something really special and find different ways to impact our community," Freeman Princess Kylie said.
Instead of all vying for that one amethyst crown, the seven young women will give up the chance for one of them to be chosen as Queen -- opting for unity.
"We can all lead in different ways and all be our own leader and come together with our leadership skills and be one big Queen that represents also can rather than in the individual people," Cheney Princess Kinsey said.
"I think we're all queens anyways," Mt. Spokane Princess Klaire added.
It's been an obviously devastating year for each of them, but despite their personal losses, they're more worried about the community as a whole.
"We all just like, immediately wanted to make it better not just for ourselves, but for everybody else, because this is hard for us. But it's got to be a lot harder for all of like military who we wanted to honor," Princess Klaire said.
The Royal Court is still working to find opportunities to honor our military and serve the community once Spokane County begins to open back up again.
For now, they're just hoping to set a good example for the rest of the community.
"Something I want our court to be remembered by is always finding that light. Even though we hit a roadblock so many times we were always we faced it and we got through it together. We came up with new ideas to still have our experience and come together as Spokane even through those red blocks," Princess Kinsey said.
"We're going to get through this together. And it's not going to be easy but Spokane can get through this and we definitely will," Northwest Christian Princess Madeline said.
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association operates entirely on community donations and local sponsors. If you'd like to help support the festival, click HERE.
