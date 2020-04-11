CHENEY, Wash. - The West Plains community is using a Facebook group to stay connected and help neighbors get what they need during this crisis.
It's called West Plains Emergency Response Volunteers. Creator Jamie Ewen said it was originally a tool to connect families awaiting COVID-19 test results in quarantine with volunteers who could bring groceries to their doorstep. Now, it's a community of more than six hundred people and a place where they can learn about different ways to help across the area.
"Everybody has a gift, right? Every single person has something," Ewen said. "I mean who in the heck would've thought that seamstresses were going to be the angels of the day for this situation, but they were. I'm using my gift of the ability for leadership and organization, and other people are using gifts I don't have."
Group members alert each other when store shelves are stocked, share various types of volunteer opportunities to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and offer ways to assist families in need. Ewen said the group is about neighbors taking care of neighbors in the West Plains area and hopes that sense of community will continue long after the crisis is over.
Ewen said the group is now an official nonprofit, and collects donations to help them buy groceries and other items for neighbors who need help. Donations can be made by calling the Cheney Federal Credit Union and adding money to account "WPEV." Checks can be mailed to PO Box 160 Cheney 99004, and donations can be dropped off at the 1st Street Cheney or Westbow Road locations.
