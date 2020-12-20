On Sunday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The approval by the safety group that is comprised of scientists comes after the FDA and CDC granted authorization.
“I’m pleased that the Western States Workgroup gave their unanimous recommendation to the Moderna vaccine today and encourages immediate use of the vaccine in our states,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “Having two vaccines to combat COVID-19 will help us begin to recover from this destructive pandemic.”
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the state is set to receive 128,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
The Safety Vice President from UPS said, "our network planners, our engineers have carved out a network to make sure that these vaccine distributions don't miss a beat."
